How To Make Beef Pasta

Pasta. Photo Beef- It’s What’s For Dinner
In need of a quick and easy meal for lunch or dinner? The beef pasta is your perfect answer. It only takes 20 – 25 minutes to make this delicious pasta.
Ingredients
- Beef, chopped
- Pasta
- 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
- Tomato puree
- 1 medium Onion, chopped
- Green bell pepper, chopped
- Scotch bonnet, chopped
- Seasoning cube and salt to taste
Method
Chop your onions, dice your green bell pepper, and scotch bonnet pepper and set aside.
In a large pot, add 3 to 4 cups of water and boil the water with 1 tbsp of salt and 1 tbsp of vegetable oil. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 mins. Drain and set aside.
Place the frying pan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of oil and your onions. Fry till brown. Add tomato puree fry for 3 mins.
Add green bell pepper and scotch bonnet. Fry for about 2 mins, add seasoning cubes, and salt. Now add the beef to the sauce and stir thoroughly.
Transfer the pasta into the frying sauce. Add and taste for seasoning.
