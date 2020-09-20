How To Make Beef Pasta

Pasta. Photo Beef- It’s What’s For Dinner

In need of a quick and easy meal for lunch or dinner? The beef pasta is your perfect answer. It only takes 20 – 25 minutes to make this delicious pasta.

Ingredients

Beef, chopped

Pasta

2 tbsp Vegetable oil

Tomato puree

1 medium Onion, chopped

Green bell pepper, chopped

Scotch bonnet, chopped

Seasoning cube and salt to taste

Method



Chop your onions, dice your green bell pepper, and scotch bonnet pepper and set aside.



In a large pot, add 3 to 4 cups of water and boil the water with 1 tbsp of salt and 1 tbsp of vegetable oil. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 mins. Drain and set aside.

Place the frying pan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of oil and your onions. Fry till brown. Add tomato puree fry for 3 mins.

Add green bell pepper and scotch bonnet. Fry for about 2 mins, add seasoning cubes, and salt. Now add the beef to the sauce and stir thoroughly.

Transfer the pasta into the frying sauce. Add and taste for seasoning.