How To Make Beef Pasta

In need of a quick and easy meal for lunch or dinner? The beef pasta is your perfect answer. It only takes 20 – 25 minutes to make this delicious pasta.

Ingredients

  • Beef, chopped
  • Pasta
  • 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
  • Tomato puree
  • 1 medium Onion, chopped
  • Green bell pepper, chopped
  • Scotch bonnet, chopped
  • Seasoning cube and salt to taste

Method


Chop your onions, dice your green bell pepper, and scotch bonnet pepper and set aside.


In a large pot, add 3 to 4 cups of water and boil the water with 1 tbsp of salt and 1 tbsp of vegetable oil. Once boiling, add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 mins. Drain and set aside.

Place the frying pan over medium heat. Add 2 tbsp of oil and your onions. Fry till brown. Add tomato puree fry for 3 mins.

Add green bell pepper and scotch bonnet. Fry for about 2 mins, add seasoning cubes, and salt. Now add the beef to the sauce and stir thoroughly.

Transfer the pasta into the frying sauce. Add and taste for seasoning.


