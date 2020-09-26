How To Style Ankara To Your Workplace

Rocking an Ankara outfit to the workplace can be tricky but nothing says you cannot move your slaying and trendsetting game to the workplace.

In wearing Ankara to the workplace, you must keep it simple and classy. In this article, we can master your fashion superpowers as we explore ideas for being stylish with African prints.

Ankara skirts/trousers You can be gracious and chic with an Ankara skirt and depending on the organisation you work in, subtle accessories are your best bet. Men can opt for the trousers for this look.

Ankara dress with a collar

What better way to look formal than with an Ankara dress with a collar? It is not only stylish but fits right into the workplace.

Ankara pencil skirt

Pair an Ankara pencil skirt with a denim shirt and you are ready for work. Button carefully so you don’t look inappropriate for work.

Ankara straight skirt

If pencil skirts are not your thing, then you can switch the look with a straight Ankara skirt. A white shirt is a good way to pair this outfit.

Ankara jumpsuit

You can still look every inch the professional woman you are with an Ankara jumpsuit. Throw on a jacket on this look to add even more class to this appealing look.

Peplum blouse

Pair your pants or skirt with an Ankara peplum blouse and your confidence will skyrocket.

Ankara skirt and blouse

This is a simple yet classy look to rock to the workplace. Pants and blazer This is a must-have, and it gives you a strong and effortless look. The best thing is that it works for both genders.

Check out the lookbook below for inspiration.