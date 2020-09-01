How traditional medicine transformed my life –  Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

By Gabriel Olawale

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Monday was full of praise for African traditional medicine for its efficacy in improving his wellbeing and enabling him to perform better.

Speaking in Lagos during the launch of Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development, PAFIMED, and commemoration of African Tradtional Medicine day, Ogunwusi said that its high time African leaders and stakeholders come together to promote their God-given herbs and roots which are efficient for treatment of various ailments.

“Before I became the Ooni of Ife, I used to have a lot of headache because I work a lot. But when I became king, the responsibilities were like 10 times more. What I did then was to change to herbal products that I inherited on the throne as king.

“I don’t use anything other than traditional products including my sponge. I make my own bath soap right in my palace. We have a section that leads to what we call ‘elewe omo’. “Ever since I started using traditional products I have never been to the hospital to treat any ailment in five years. If I go for a medical check-up, which is like once in two months, the result turns out fine. So I am a living testimony of the efficacy of local herbal products.”

Ogunwusi said that the current global pandemic of COVID-19 is an opportunity for African traditional medicine researchers to showcase to the world what they are capable of.

“We have always been a pacesetter. History has it that cure for chickenpox and smallpox emanated from Africa. We have done it before and we can do it again.”

He said that PAFIMED will offer African traditional medicine researchers opportunity to contribute to the development of humanity.

“The Foundation will coordinate the entire activities of the various herbal solution and this will be done in partnership with reputable medical institutions in the country with support from federal and state government.”

Corroborating his views, Director of PAFIMED, Professor Esimai Olapeju said that the Foundation will help to create a formidable platform for genuine herbal products and research development.

“A lot of people, both urban and rural, use traditional medicine and the orthodox practitioners are not really in support of it because of toxic and safeness issues as many people use some fake products and end up present late at the hospital.

“The Foundation aims to create a reliable platform to promote African traditional medicine and we want to support research in the area of traditional medicine, and also to be a link between the genuine traditional herbal products in showcasing them to the world.”

Vanguard