Dog Attacks 2-Year-old Boy on his Birthday, Cuts off his Genitals (PHOTOS)

A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life after dogs tore off his genitals at home while his parents were celebrating his birthday.

Yegor was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood outside his house after being mutilated by two German Shepherd guard dogs.

The horrific incident occurred in the small town of Selydove, eastern Ukraine, on Friday, September 18, as the family were celebrating the boy’s second birthday.

Reports say the toddler walked outside unnoticed while his parents were sitting at a festive table with their guests.

Yegor was wandering around the courtyard when the dogs broke out of their enclosure and attacked him.

Noticing the child’s absence, the parents went to search for him. They found him on the floor with the dogs still tearing him apart.

The dogs ripped off the boy’s genitals, anus and tore the femoral artery on his left leg, say local media.

Considering the severity of his injuries, Yegor was transported by a military helicopter to the city of Dnipro.

