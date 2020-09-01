Hungry bears break into California gas station and supermarket and eat candy and crackers 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Hungry bears have been breaking into a California gas station and a nearby supermarket and helping themselves to candy and crackers.

Shocking surveillance footage shows several incidents over the last three weeks where the wild creatures have headed inside a King’s Beach gas station and a Safeway store to pick up some tasty treats.

A worker at the gas station told WKRN.com fending off the hungry scoundrels was ‘not in the job description’ after he was seen on camera trying and failing to turn away one of the unwanted customers.

In one video back on August 12, a bear is seen casually strolling through the door of the gas station convenience store.

A second – human – customer follows close behind, before hitting the bear on its backside, sending it running back outside.

It seems news then spread of the tasty snacks on offer at the store as another bear headed there two weeks later on August 29.

Footage from that day shows the bear trying to enter the store only to be blocked by employee Paul Heigh, who tries to turn away the furry customer.

Heigh appears to point outside in an apparent gesture to the bear to leave – something the customer does not take too kindly to, lunging toward him and causing the worker to back away and let the bear enter.

‘It was kind of scary. Yeah, I’m not going to lie,’ Heigh told WKRN.com.

‘Not in the job description no…. not at all… fighting off bears was not in the job description.’

The following day, a bear is seen lying on the floor of one of the aisles stocking up on some ‘bear’ necessities.

The animal holds on to candy and crackers with his hands while he devours the tasty treats.

One of the same bears has also been spotted inside a nearby Safeway Supermarket.

Cell phone footage shows the bear inside the North Lake Tahoe branch on August 27 perusing the fresh food aisles.

A week earlier on August 18, a bear was also seen snatching a bag of Tostitos and walking out.

Ann Bryant of the Bear League said the organization is providing advice to the two stores on how to try to keep the hungry animals at bay.

‘The bear should not be going into buildings where someone could shoot him or kill him or the department of wildlife could kill him,’ Bryant told WKRN.com.