Husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew denies wrongdoing inside cheap hotel

The husband of missing mom Suzanne Morphew is hitting back after it was revealed he spent the night before his wife was reported missing in a cheap hotel room that reeked of chlorine.

In an interview with Fox 21 on Friday, Barry Morphew denied any wrongdoing inside his suite at the Holiday Inn in Broomfield, Colorado, following claims his co-worker, Jeff Puckett, made earlier this week.

Puckett exclusively told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that he arrived at the hotel room on May 10 to find it scattered with wet towels and mail belonging to Barry.

The same day, police started a frantic search for Suzanne, 49, who failed to return to the family home in Maysville, Colorado.

On Friday, almost four months after his wife’s disappearance, Barry defiantly stated: ‘I did nothing wrong in the hotel. There’s cameras all over the hotel, I did nothing wrong.’

Barry Morphew, the husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew (pictured together) spent the night before she was reported missing in a budget hotel room in Broomfield, Colorado that smelled strongly of chlorine

Barry stayed at this Holiday Inn hotel room on May 9, before leaving to return to his hometown of Maysville the following day. His co-worker, Jeff Puckett, then checked in and says he found the room scattered with wet towels and stinking of chlorine

Jeff Puckett (pictured) was hired by Barry for work on a landscaping project near Broomfield. But the job never materialized and he told DailyMail.com that the experience has left him suspicious

Barry, who works as a landscaper, told Fox 21 he hired Puckett to help him with a job in Broomfield – 150 miles from the $1.5 million Maysville home where he lived with Suzanne.

‘I said listen, I need to do this job, I will pay you good money to come and help me,’ Barry said of Puckett.

Barry checked in to the hotel on May 9 – one day before Suzanne was reported missing by the couple’s two adult daughters, Mallory and Macy.

He left the Holiday Inn the following day to head home to Maysville to speak with police and join in the search for Suzanne after she failed to return home.

Puckett arrived at the hotel room on the evening of May 10, as the landscaping job was set to continue.

‘I got there and the room smelled like chlorine real bad,’ Puckett told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

‘It was his room and he’d taken a shower – his towels were all over the floor.’

Puckett also claimed he discovered a pile of mail in the room, including a letter about property insurance, which he later turned over to the FBI.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘I found some mail in the hotel room. His mail was in there and I gave it to the FBI. I thought it was kind of odd to have it there.

‘Some of it was from an insurance company, like insuring your property, that kind of thing.’

Speaking with Fox 21, Barry admitted that the room smelled strongly of chlorine, but claims he had nothing to do with the stench.

‘I’m not going to beat around the bush… it smelled [of chlorine] real strong,’ he conceded.

‘I did not go to the pool and I did not get chlorine. I’m sure that they washed the rooms with that for the COVID. I don’t know, but I [smelled] it too when I was in there,’ Barry further stated.

However, a manager at the $92-a-night property told DailyMail.com that they do not use chlorine to clean guest rooms. The pool is also currently closed.

Barry and Suzanne have been married more than two decades, and are parents to daughter Mallory and Macy (pictured)

Barry says he has nothing to hide, and has spent more than 30 hours speaking with investigators

The couple shared a luxury $1.5 million home in Maysville together

Meanwhile, Puckett said there were no tools waiting for him at the hotel and the landscaping job never went ahead. He also never got to see the job site.

As a result, he says the experience has left him suspicious. ‘It’s kind of weird,’ he told DailyMail.com. ‘My first thought was that this must be like an alibi. That’s what it felt like.’

He added: ‘I hope they find her alive but it’s been a long time.’

All of Puckett’s information has been passed to police by DailyMail.com.

Barry told Fox 21 that he does not believe Puckett is a reliable source of information because he ‘was in prison for nine years’.

Meanwhile, Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, said the Holiday Inn hotel room wasn’t the only place there was an unusual stench.

‘From what I understood secondhand, they said there was an overwhelming smell of bleach in the home,’ Moorman told Fox 21.

Andy earlier told the news network that he has not had much contact with Barry since his sister vanished.

‘The problem I have with that is I don’t feel like he’s fully cooperating with investigators.

‘He should have taken a lie detector and a voice analysis, anything else they ask him to do. And he’s gone kinda quiet,’ he stated.

Andy, an attorney based in Anderson, Indiana, said he has not heard from either of his nieces since their mother vanished.

The 58-year-old is now fundraising for a new search for Suzanne due to take place at the end of September and took part in a vigil for his sister on Sunday night during which he said he didn’t expect to find her alive.

The new round of fundraising comes on top of a GoFundMe page set up by Barry and his nephew Trevor Noel, 36, of Evergreen, Colorado.

It has raised almost $33,000 so far with the funds due to be spent on searching for Suzanne – although DailyMail.com can reveal that no organized searches are currently taking place.

In late May, police took custody of the Morphew family’s $1.5 million residence to carry out a search. The home was later released back to Barry and his daughters

Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10.

Her bike was found the same day by a bridge close to her luxury $1.5 million home, prompting police to theorize she may have set off on a bike ride before she vanished.

One week after Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry released a video announcing a $100,000 reward for her safe return. He then retreated from the public eye.

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also called in.

In late May, police took custody of the Morphew family’s $1.5 million residence to carry out a search.

Cops were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment into the home.

A CSI photographer was spotted on the premises, and evidence bags were pictured being brought out and loaded into a van before the house handed it back to the family on May 28.

A second search was conducted in July, but police did not say whether or not they had obtained anything of interest.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze says more that a dozen detectives are still working around the clock.