‘HYPPADEC Commission to take-off soon’

The Federal Government says it has set machinery in motion to ensure the swift take-off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), which aims to address the recurring challenge of flooding.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who disclosed this in Argungu, Kebbi State during his sympathy visit to the state as a result of the flood disaster, said the commission, would equally manage other ecological menace ravaging people in the areas.

A statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami said in the recent past Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, and similar states have been experiencing yearly flooding of the River Niger and its tributaries of the three hydroelectricity dams in Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro resulting to unquantifiable afflictions including loss of lives, property, agricultural produce, land degradation, shelters, farms, and environments.

According to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment, Etc.) Act, 2010 (No. 87 of 2010), the Commission shall, among other things: (a) formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas; (b) carry out a survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures, which are necessary to promote its physical development; among others.