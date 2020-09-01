I am back, says Lagos health commissioner

Oziegbe Okoeki

LAGOS State Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has recovered from COVID-19 as he has tested negative to the virus after nine days of treatment.

“I wish to assure you all that I am back, better and bouncing. Together we shall win the fight against #COVID19 by doing the right!” Abayomi said on Monday.

Confirming his health status, Prof. Abayomi said he has tested negative to COVID-19 infection after nine days of isolation and treatment.

“With a deep sense of appreciation to God Almighty, I share with you the good news of my testing negative to #COVID19 infection after nine days of isolation and treatment,” the commissioner said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Incident Commander and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I, therefore, urge us all to keep observing necessary #COVID19 regulations in public spaces and remain vigilant at home.”

Also on Monday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement early yesterday, said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Following the mandatory isolation, the commissioner took a COVID-19 PCR test, which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Prof. Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.”

Omotoso said the health commissioner will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of the governor, “whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times; he sincerely appreciates Mr. Governor’s gesture”.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us. They should keep obeying the guidelines – washing their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others,” the statement added.