I asked my baby why she was walking funny— Mother of 7-yr-old raped by 72-yr-old man

The 72-year-old man, Ishola Tijani.

By Esther Onyegbula

In Ogun State, a woman returned home to find her seven-year-old daughter walking funny. When she asked her questions, it turned out that a 72-year-old man, Ishola Tijani, raped her.

Men of Ogun State Police Command are currently investigating Tijani, after he was arrested on September 22, following a report by the victim’s mother at Iperu Police Station.

She told policemen that when she returned home from work, she found her daughter acting strange and feeling uncomfortable.

According to the victim’s mother, “When I returned home on that fateful day, I noticed that my daughter was acting very differently and finding it difficult to walk properly.

“When questioned her, my little girl explained to me that it was the old man who lured her into his room and raped her.”

Confirming the arrest the spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said sequel to the report, the DPO Iperu Division quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the aged man was promptly arrested.

He added that the victim was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that the girl has been defiled.

He noted that “The suspect has made a confessional statement admitting the commission of the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also appealed to parents to always be mindful of who to entrust their children to, to save them from those who are out looking for innocent children to devour.

VANGUARD