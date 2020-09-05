Daily News

I can’t be friends with Dorathy anymore – Lucy

Lucy has terminated her friendship with Dorathy.

Lucy, during her diary session on Friday, said she can’t continue to be friends with someone who is involved in side comments.

She told Biggie she won’t entertain any relationship with Dorathy anymore.

“ I would shun Dorathy if she comes to smile at me henceforth.

I’m not interested in friendship with her anymore.

“I hate side comments especially from someone I claim to be my friend,” she complained.

