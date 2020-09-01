I detest taking orders from Erica – Vee

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Vee has expressed dislike for the current Head of House Erica.

She stated this in a conversation with Laycon.

Vee said she doesn’t like taking orders from people which is why she can’t come in terms with the actress.

“I don’t like taking orders from people I don’t like,” she said.

Vee said her dislike for Erica started when she (Vee) stood up for Laycon as a friend following his emotional breakdown.

“I don’t like her, I just don’t. And to be very honest, it started with you.”

Laycon however told Vee to remain calm because Erica is the Head of House.