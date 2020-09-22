‘I hate him but I can’t leave’. What Ghislaine Maxwell said about Jeffrey Epstein, housekeeper

Ghislaine Maxwell once told Jeffrey Epstein‘s former housekeeper: ‘I hate him but I can’t leave’.

Juan Alessi claimed that Maxwell opened her heart to him when he asked why she was so close to the pedophile.

Alessi said he still did not understand her reply and said: ‘Why? You have money, why are you not leaving?’

Alessi spoke out in a podcast interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the Epstein survivor who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, allegations he denies.

In Broken: Seeking Justice, Alessi reveals that the Duke of York visited Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida two or three times while he was there.

Andrew was memorable because he was so polite – and was the only one of Epstein’s guests to leave him a tip.

The extraordinary interview with Alessi happens at his home in Florida when Giuffre turns up unannounced at his door and he lets her in.

They last saw each other in 2002 when Giuffre left for Thailand to train as a masseuse and never returned to Epstein, who had asked her to carry a baby for him and Maxwell before she left.

Their conversation turns to Maxwell and as former Epstein employees they used to bond over stories of mistreatment by their boss – Maxwell.

Epstein met Maxwell in the early 1990s around the time that her father, the late newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, fell off his yacht and died in mysterious circumstances.

They two dated for some time but broke up and after that remained very close with Maxwell allegedly managing his properties.

Prince Andrew’s cousin Christina Oxenberg has told DailyMail.com that she got to know the couple in 1993 and thought that Maxwell wanted to marry Epstein but he wasn’t interested.

In the podcast Alessi says: ‘That relationship between Epstein and her I never understood.’

Giuffre says: ‘Me neither, I asked Maxwell, so…’

Alessi cuts in and says: ‘I told her many times. I said: ”Ghislaine, why are you doing this? Why are you staying with this guy?” (She said) ”I hate him, I hate him but I can’t leave”. I said: ”Why? You have money, why are you not leaving?”’

Giuffre says: ‘That relationship was confusing’.

Alessi reveals that the Duke of York visited Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida two or three times while he was there. He’s pictured with Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001

The exact nature of Epstein and Maxwell’s relationship will likely be central to the criminal case against her.

She is accused of helping him recruit girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997, allegations she denies, and is due to go on trial next year.

Alessi, 70, worked for Epstein from 1991 to 2006 first as a maintenance guy on his homes and then the housekeeper and driver in Palm Beach.

The episode of Broken: Seeking Justice is available on Wednesday

He says that Epstein ‘liked massages from the day I met him’ and talks of a regime of secrecy inside the house.

He says: ‘I was not supposed to talk to the guests, I was not supposed to talk to Virginia. Nothing, no talking. I was not allowed to interrupt conversations’.

Alessi claims that he saw the lawyer Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s house ‘many times’ but never with underage girls – Dershowitz denies any wrongdoing.

Alessi says: ‘Prince Andrew was at the house two or three times when I was there.

‘He was always polite and a very nice guy. He was the only guy who left us a tip’.

In the episode Alessis says it is ‘sickening’ to think about Giuffre being abused and claims he never saw anything suspicious.

But as Broken host Tara Palmeri points out, Alessi’s story is highly problematic because he has changed his story so often.

In an interview with Palm Beach police in 2005, Alessi admitted he would wash off vibrators and a long rubber penis after a young girl visited Epstein for a massage.

The bed would have to be made up after each massage as well, strongly suggesting some kind of sexual activity.

Alessi worked at Epstein’s waterfront estate (pictured) in Palm Beach, Florida. In an interview with Palm Beach police in 2005, Alessi admitted he would wash off vibrators and a long rubber penis after a young girl visited Epstein for a massage

Even in the podcast Alessi says that Epstein would ‘come to me and say call this girl, it was hundreds of girls that I have a list, call Joanne, call Judy, call Nicole, so many girls’.

Giuffre has mixed feelings about her encounter with Alessi but having spoken to him makes her feel validated.

She says: ‘The sheer fact he puts Dershowitz there, the sheer fact he puts Andrew there, even though he says he didn’t see Andrew do something wrong, he’s had to set up all these massage tables upstairs.

‘What were these massages about? We know they weren’t just about shiatsu’.

