I have zero tolerance for nonsense – Biodun Okeowo

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has sounded a note of warning to those who intentionally troll her on social media. She is saying to them “Write nonsense and I’ll restrict you with immediate alacrity, zero tolerance for nonsense.”

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the beautiful single mother of two wrote “How I laugh and turn my back at things that could take away that beautiful smile of mine. I’ve got no energy for negativity….just continue sogbo elenu ,elenu razor….continue to open fake accounts to troll.

My God is bigger than all of you. I’ve got zero worries. Write nonsense and I’ll restrict you with immediate alacrity, zero tolerance for nonsense. Call me Oluaye restriction…”

Omoborty, who has been criticized several times for always showing off her butt on social media once said her major source of income doesn’t come from acting. She boasted that brands pay her a lot of money to promote their products.

Vanguard