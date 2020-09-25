I haven’t had a relationship until I met Nengi – Ozo

By Gbenga Bada

Evicted Ozo has opened up on his relationship status and how he fell hopelessly in love with a Housemate, Nengi.

Speaking on his love life during an interview after his eviction, Ozo said he was single before he got into the house and it was for a long time.

“I have always been single since I got out of secondary school. My motto has always been situation side and I always make it clear beforehand to the ladies that I am not down for a relationship. I have three sisters and I will never want someone to lie to them.”

On how he fell hopelessly in love with Nengi, he said: “I went into the House with an open mind. I didn’t plan to fall in love but I found someone that I care deeply about. I am out here just waiting for her to win.”

Ozo also spoke about his love and knowledge of sports.

According to him: “After the knowledge that I will never be good enough to play professionally, I turned my enthusiasm to study the game and also did my masters in sports finance which also landed me a job at UEFA”.

On Sunday, September 20, Ozo was evicted from the BBNaija with TrikyTee.