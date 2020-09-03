I look forward to dating Prince-Tolanibaj

Gbenga Bada

Evicted Housemate Tolanibaj has expressed the possibility of dating current Deputy Head of House, Prince.

The YouTuber admitted she and Prince had feelings for each other but speak different love languages, which put some strain on their relationship.

“I look forward to having a relationship with Prince outside the House,” she said, admitting she was attracted to his “tall, dark features.”

When asked why it took her so long to loosen up in the House, she said: “I know I entered the House with a lot of energy because that’s just how I am but being in a house with 19 other people is different.”

She added: “I decided to take my time to allow people to get to know me and I believed that my Youtube channel would also speak for me.”

Tolanibaj was quick to clarify she only said she was attracted to Neo, not that she was interested in pursuing a relationship with him.

She said: “Nigerians need to know the difference between finding someone attractive and liking someone.”

The ex-Housemate explained if Neo was available and single, she might have made a move but Neo and Vee were together in the House and she respects boundaries.

“If Neo and Vee have a relationship and I try to get close to Neo, I feel it’s a shame on my character,” she stressed.