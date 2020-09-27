I lost five-year relationship over my music career – Ogyny

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

OGINNI Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music.

The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career. As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even spending money I made from my side hustle on music,” says Ogyny.

Ogyny released his first single in 2020 entitled ‘Heaven,’ a love ballad that tells the story of search and finding love. The singer said ‘Heaven’ was inspired by a true story of love.

Speaking on his experience and gains as a singer, Ogyny said despite the lack of proper structure in the industry, he won’t be deterred to become outstanding. The lanky actor has appeared on movies and soaps like Tinsel, Forbidden, Unbroken, The Men’s Club, Black Val, Igbo Kadara, Dreams, Lori ere, She Boi, Isheju Kan, BluePrint, When Love goes wrong, complicated, Angel of Death, Tara Google, and Rivers Between.