I was Scammed Using Kiddwaya’s Pseudo Account, Man Cries out

A social media user took to his platform to report that he had been scammed of N10,000 by a con artist impersonating BB Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Kiddwaya.

He said, “I was scammed of 10,000 Naira by someone impersonating BBnaija housemate Kiddwaya on twitter. I never knew that it was a fake account.

Below is the format he used to scam me of my money:

“Playing this truth or dare game with a friend and he got me, he dared me to ask a random fan for 10k. He knows it’s something I cant do and won’t do.

We placed a bet of 10million each, Anyone who helps me win will get 10% of the money (1 million naira ). Just DM me please”

This is the account I sent the money to :

1414608431

Access bank

Terseer Terry kiddwaya

“What convinced me to send the money was because the account name of the account number is the real name of BBnaija’s Kiddwaya. You can check the account number and see.

“I borrowed that money to send to the scammer cause I didn’t have 1 kobo on me. I will attach screenshots”

Like this: Like Loading...