‘I wasn’t dismissed from police’

An ex-police officer, Chief Joseph Ayodele, has debunked the rumours spreading across the media organisations that he had been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force.

Chief Ayodele, while responding to a publication in one of the daily newspapers which described him as a dismissed police officer and the leader of a land grabbing syndicate in Ogun State, explained that the news published in the newspaper was the handwork of his enemies who are trying to drag his image into the mud.

He said he was never dismissed from the police force and had not involved in land grabbing activities.

He said “I was a legitimate land agent who was duly registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

Chief Ayodele, while explaining what transpired between his workers and police officers attached to the Atan Ota Division, said: “Some unknown persons made false allegations against me at a police station. But instead of inviting me, they went to arrest my workers where they are working diligently”.

“This is the handiwork of my enemies who are not happy with my progress. They want to tarnish my image. I have reported the case personally to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“I served as police officer at the Kam Salem House, Obalende, Lagos, before I honourably bowed out without any form of stain in 2005 to establish my own business”.