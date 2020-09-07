I will always be a listening and compassionate King — Oba Lawal

By Osa Amadi

Sunday, September 6, 2020 was the appointed day for the coronation of His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom, 90 days after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented him with staff of office.

The event which took place at the Oniru Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by dignitaries from diverse backgrounds including the Lagos State Governor (represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat); Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; APC national leader and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu; Alayeluwa Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kesenla III); Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Aromire, the Ojora of Ijora Land and Iganmu Kingdoms and many other dignitaries and traditional rulers.

In his good will message, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, described Oba Lawal as “calm, listening and cerebral young monarch who is poised to re-write history and firmly imprint the impact of his reign in the sand of time…I have known Oba Lawal from birth and I can attest to his good character, moral standing and unrivalled respect for the culture and custom of the land.”

Making his coronation speech, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, said, “Today, I specially remember and celebrate the life of my father, the late Chief Taoreed Akapo-Lawal, the former Ojora of Lagos.

We shared a very strong bond in many areas that were very dear to him, especially our culture and tradition. Growing up in the palace, I had the rare privilege of a front row seat at some of our most important and significant rites and events as my father’s Ilari. I am humbled to share with our forebears a central role in the growth and development of our history.”

The new Oba also recognized the pivotal role Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu played in his life, describing him as a mentor. “I will always be an accessible monarch, not just an intellectual but a listening and compassionate King,” the Oba promised.

Oba Lawal also showered encomiums on his mother who was present at the event, Olori Muinat Lawal-Akapo, describing her as ‘a mother amongst mothers before showering strings of Yoruba praises and incantation called oriki on her.

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal was born on July 24, 1970 as a Lagos Prince from the Ojora, Aromire, Abisogun, Shokun and Oniru Royal families of Lagos State. He was educated at the prestigious St. Gregory’s College, Lagos; University of Port-Harcourt, where he studied Botany; School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London; Harvard Kennedy School of Government; The World Bank Institute, Washington D.C and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Oba Lawal started his career as a Scientific Officer with the Raw Material Research and Development Council at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja in 1994 and later joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent. While in the Police Force, his Majesty served the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an Aide-de-Camp (ADC). He retired from the force in 2008 as a Superintendent of Police.

In 2011, Oba Lawal was appointed as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in Lagos State by Governor Babatunde Raji Fasola. Similarly, in 2015, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode appointed him Commissioner for Housing in which capacity he served until May 2019.

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal is married to Olori Mariam Lawal whom he thanked for her love and support, saying of her: “I am confident that you will be a role model to women and young girls within and outside Iru Land.” His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal and Olori Mariam Lawal are blessed with three children.

