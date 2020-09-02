I will bring value to AMP – Baba Agba

Newly elected national secretary of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Baba Agba, said he would not take the trust of the association to engage new generations in bringing value to the movie industry lightly.

“I do not take this trust lightly and promise to work with my President and the executive committee to deliver on our mandate,” Baba Agba said in a statement.

“I would like to show my gratitude to my President Ms Peace Anyiam Osigwe whose belief in my capacity to bring value to AMP and the wider film industry in Nigeria as well as the importance of carrying the younger generation along in the industry motivated me to engage and serve.”

Baba Agba also stated that he wouldn’t have done this alone without the help of his colleagues and family who supported him during the course of the election.

He further thanked the AMP Board of Trustees who have done the job of establishing and guiding AMP to what it is today.

“I would also like to thank the election committee AMPEC and the outgoing executive committee members particularly the President emeritus Mr Ralph Nwadike for ensuring a well organized, peaceful, free and fair election,” Baba Agba said.

Agba national secretary appreciated all the AMP members from around the country who attended the elections in Asaba who trusted him to serve them as their general secretary.

“I am eternally grateful to everyone who supported me particularly my colleagues, friends, most especially my family and in particular my wife for the support which they gave me throughout this process,” Baba Agba said.

“Now the work begins to revolutionize the Nigerian Film Industry through its producers,” he added.