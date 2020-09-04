IBB Golf Club set to host World Corporate Golf Challenge

The serene IBB International Golf & Country Abuja will come alive from October 2 to 4 when the club hosts the famous World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) for the first time in the competition’s over 10 years existence.

To be organised in Nigeria by its new franchise holder, Falcon Golf Development Company, the 2020 edition of the competition is already generating much interest within the golfing community.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya, disclosed that the choice of Abuja for the return of WCGC was to reflect the true national status of the event, saying that the competition is open to all reputable organisations operating in Nigeria.

Expressing his delight at the opportunity given to Nigeria, Olukoya said: “We are very pleased with this development. We are happy to partner WCGC and give Nigerian businessmen & businesswomen, who are golfers, a great time and opportunity to showcase their prowess in golf.”

He disclosed that the event will hold with a limited field on a first come first served basis in line with the approved protocol on COVID-19 by the Presidential Task Force and the safe play protocol of R&A.

Also speaking ahead of the competition, Raquel Silva, WCGC Event Manager, said the choice of FGDC was because it believes the outfit has the required experience, contacts and facilities to successfully develop the World Corporate Golf Challenge in Nigeria.”

The winning team will enjoy an all expense paid trip to Portugal from November 11 to 15, where they will represent Nigeria and their company at the world finals of the competition in the Oitavos Dunes field on the road to Cascais in Portugal.

Olukoya also said there are opportunities for other golfers wishing to experience golf in Cascais as guests.WCGC tournaments take place in more than 40 countries on five continents and attract more than 15 000 players every year. He said the national finals will be held using ¾ of official handicap, Stableford, Best Score per hole, adding, “the date is most appropriate as we celebrate our Independence.”