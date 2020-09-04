IBB Golf Club to host 2020 WCGC

The IBB International Golf & Country Abuja will come alive on October 2 to 4, as the Club hosts the return of the famous World Corporate Golf Challenge, (WCGC) for the first time in 10 years it was first played.

To be organized in Nigeria by its new franchise holder; Falcon Golf Development Company, the 2020 edition of the competition is already generating lots of interest within the golfing community.

The Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya said the choice of Abuja for the return of WCGC was to reflect the true national status of the event, saying that the competition is open to all reputable organizations operating in Nigeria.

The event shall be held with a limited field on a first come first served basis in line with the approved protocol on Covid-19 by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the safe play protocol of R&A.

The winning team will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Portugal on November 11th to 15th , where they will represent Nigeria and their company at the world finals of the competition.