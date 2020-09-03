Ibezim beats Ararume, others to Imo North APC senatorial ticket

OWERRI— THE Imo North senatorial primaries of All Progressives Congress, APC, held on Thursday, with Frank Ibezim beating Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and nine others after polling 13,637 votes.

Announcing the results at the Okigwe Local Government Council, Chairman of the APC Primaries Committee, Senator Surajudeen Bisuriu, commended the aspirants for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the primaries.

He also commended the state party leadership for providing a level-playing field for all the aspirants.

According to him, the exercise held peacefully across the six councils in the zone “and we were able to collate results from the collation officers.

“I am glad that representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other officials are here to witness this exercise.”

The results, as announced by Senator Surajudeen Bisuriu are as follows:

IFEANYI ARARAUME 2,708

MATTHEW OMEGARA 2,826

ACHONU ATTAN 1,185

UCHENDU MARK CHIJOKE. 1,438

IBEZIM FRANK 13,637

CHINDINMA UWAJUMOGU 1,051

UCHE UBA 49

EZE OKOR0 54

BRIGHT NWACHUKWU 67

ONUOHA CHIKUKEM 1,456

IHIM ACHO 824

