Ibezim Is Duly Elected Candidate For Imo North Election, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has come out to say that the primary election conducted by the Senator Surajudeen Basiru-chaired Committee for the Imo North Senatorial District By-Election is the recognised exercise.

The APC, in a statement, signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday, explained that the Basiru-chaired committee is the duly appointed panel by the party’s Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The statement maintained that only outcomes from the Basiru-chaired committee is tenable and will be accepted by the party.

Meanwhile, the committee conducted the primary election today with Frank Ibezim emerging winner with 13,637 votes.

A total of 11 aspirants were cleared, including Ifeanyi Ararume, Achonu Nneji, Mathew Omegara, Chijioke Uchendu.

Other aspirants include; Frank Ibezim, Chidinma Uwajumogu, Uchenna Ubah, Okoro Joachim, Nwachukwu Uchenna, Onuoha Chijioke and Ihim Iheanacho.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will conduct concurrent legislative by-elections on October 31 to fill various legislative seats left vacant.

The primary election conducted is to enable the party to pick its candidate after the death of the Senator who represented the district, Ben Uwajumogu on December 18, 2019.