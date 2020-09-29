ICPC Uncovers N2.67bn School Feeding Fund In Private Accounts

File photo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has uncovered N2.67bn school feeding programme fund paid into private accounts.

“We discovered payment of N2.67bn during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some money ended up in personal accounts,” a tweet from the ICPC’s handle quoted the Chairman of the Commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, to have said this during the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja on Monday.

“We have commenced investigations into these findings.”

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, had in May disclosed plans to feed schoolchildren despite the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

During a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, she explained that “the ministry in collaboration with state governors identified the distribution of take-home rations as a feasible method.

“This is after exploring many options and following consultations with state governors. The plan was adopted with implementation is now set to begin.”

According to her, the “We have made progress on the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and sensitisation has begun in the three frontline states. Lagos, Ogun and the FCT. There is readiness for implementation.”