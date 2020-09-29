Ihekweazu: we can’t produce vaccine

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director-General Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu on Monday declared that Nigeria does not have enough capacity for production of vaccines.

Ihekweazu, who made this known during a television programme in Abuja, expressed optimism that the country will not lack access to vaccines when they are available.

He, however, said most of the vaccines would have to be produced in India and other countries, but the country will leverage on its sophisticated distribution system through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The NCDC Director-General said: “The most important thing in short-term goal for a vaccine is access. We are part of a global coalition called COVAX that is working very hard to ensure equitable access across the world once these vaccines become available.

“There are two important criteria for vaccines – efficacy, that is if they work, and safety. Once this is proven, and we hope to get that data by the end of the year, then the next big issue is production capacity.

“We don’t have a lot in Nigeria; most of the production will likely happen in India and a few other countries. The third aspect will then be the distribution. That is where we really have a lot of capacity.”