Ikeja Electric’s killer bills and NERC Forum’s delayed action

By Oluremi Soetan Esq

SIR: We implore the appropriate authorities would see and rescue us from the attempt by Ikeja Electric to extort from us about N306,494.53 (three hundred and six thousand, four hundred and ninety- four naira, fifty-three kobo) imposed on an innocent, retired landlady as a result of their negligence and excessive billing. We have written several letters to the DisCo on this matter but none has been acknowledged, not to talk of deeming it fit to reply any.

The property in question is located at 1, Registry Close, Unilag Estate, Magodo Phase 1 with account number 0100743071.

In our attempt to end this excessive billing, we paid for a three-phase meter for the flat on June 25, last year. But it took Ikeja Electric six months to install the meter; that was sometimes in December 2019. It would interest you to note that, as we speak, the meter has never been connected to the flat. In other words, the meter paid for since June 2019 has never worked till the time of sharing this ordeal with the public. The post-paid account number is 0100743071: Prepaid meter number 54181193076.

We got so frustrated by the way Ikeja Electric was handling our complaint and wrote a petition to NERC Ikeja Forum on February 26, which was acknowledged as received in their office on March 3, and registered as IFO/4973/2020.

NERC Ikeja Forum, till date, is yet to call our case, despite our reminder via our email of June 1, when they refused to collect the hard copy, directing that we send mail instead. The forum only informed us that they are on the matter about two weeks ago.

We restate that we are not owing the said N306,494.53 (and request for immediate connection of the meter to the flat as we have now gotten a tenant for the flat who is now being punished for Ikeja Electric’s negligence and excessive billing.

Oluremi Soetan Esq

Lagos.