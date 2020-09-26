I’ll spend 67 years on throne, says Oluwo of Iwo

By Toba ADEDEJI, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Friday, boasted to residents of the community that he would spend 67 years more on the throne.

The residents of the ancient town thronged to his palace on a solidarity walk opposing the petition dated September 9, 2020, by the twelve king-makers urging Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to remove him from the throne over alleged misconduct.

Speaking to his supporters in his palace, the Oba Akanbi said, “I have 67 more years to spend on the throne, I’m going to live for 120 years. Those who want me out, and want to become Oluwo should wait because this is my time.

“With this crowd that engaged in solidarity walk, it is now obvious that I am in the good book of my people. That is why you are all standing in support of me.

“Leaders must always strive for the development of their people. If I had not been good to you, my people, you would have stoned me today. In as much as I am being loved by my people, nobody can remove me from being the king.”

The monarch begged the residents to forgive the king-makers, and urged them to be brave and strong, assuring them that the town will continue to witness good things during his reign.

The representative of the princes of all the four ruling houses in Iwo, Prince Lekan Lamuye, said all the ruling houses are behind Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and no chief can remove him as long as he enjoys the support of his subjects.