I’m focused on winning, says SDP candidate

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Prince Peter Fasua, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has said he is focused on winning the October 10 governorship poll.

According to him, he is not distracted by the activities of the big parties.

Fasua, who insisted that there was no crisis in Ondo SDP, described the parallel primaries held by a faction of the party as ‘a get together party.’

The candidate, in a chat with our reporter, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised his candidacy and issued him a code.

He said SDP adopted the evangelism style of campaign to talk about his policies and programmes to the people in their homes.

On the alleged plans to collapse structure for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fasua vowed to continue to the end, the battle of winning the election.

He said: “There is no crisis in the SDP. If there is crisis in the SDP, INEC will not issue a code to the party. During my primaries, we were recognised. The primary election others had was just a get together party. Crisis is happening everywhere. It cannot be 100 per cent. As long as it is an exercise controlled by man, crisis will always happen.

“That is what people will be thinking about minor political parties. Merging of parties happens everywhere. It is never a crime. It happened in Osun State recently. If you are strong at one end and another party is strong at another end, all of you will form a coalition. It is part of politics.

“When I compare myself to other contestants, I am ahead of them despite they having access to government money. Whatever are the achievements of the past government, I will do more. I have experience and I know I will do better.”