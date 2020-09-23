I’m here for service delivery- Col Dixon, new Amnesty head

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Newly appointed Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio Dixon, has made it clear that his tenure is for service delivery to actualize the mandate of the agency and nothing more.

Dixon, who made the clarification at a maiden interface with top management officials of the Presidential amnesty agency in Abuja, said his actions and policies would be guided by consensus inputs by key stakeholders of the PAP.

Although Dixon said he would not dwell on the events preceding his appointment, he made it clear that he would not neglect the lessons of the past in order to succeed in the new assignment given to him by the President.

He added that the programme would focus primarily on the reintegration of the ex-agitators d assured all that he intends to work towards justifying Mr. President’s confidence reposed in him.

He also said that he intends to clear the ‘cobwebs’ so that people will know the difference between the Amnesty Programme and what he called the Presidential Amnesty Package. The Presidential Amnesty Programme entails Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) – a subset of the Amnesty Package. The Amnesty Package is a basket of government avowed plans to address and ameliorate the grievances that led to the agitations and subsequent armed struggle in the Niger Delta.

Col. Dikio (rtd), while thanking the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, for successfully holding forte, assures the Management Staff of PAP of his readiness to work with everybody. He added that accountability is a ‘two-way street’.

READ ALSO: Police seek synergy with sister agencies for effective service delivery

The new paradigm of Presidential Amnesty Programme is service delivery. “Essentially, I am here to render service”. All hands must be on deck to ensure that we successfully achieve the purpose for which the

Federal Government set up the DDR Programme. He said that he was committed to repositioning the office on the path of service delivery through inclusive leadership and admonished the Management to be open-minded in contributing to the running of the PAP.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Ambassador Aminu A. Lawwal, in his welcome address, thanked the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to the members of the committee to serve.

The Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr. Isaac Ityohuma, pledged the support and cooperation of the staff to the interim administrator.

Vanguard