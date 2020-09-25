Image of whale shark with its mouth full of fish WINS Scuba Diving Magazine photo contest

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

From a mind-blowing image of a whale shark with its mouth full of fish to a bright blue octopus, these stunning photographs capture the wonder of the life in our oceans.

Scuba Diving Magazine has announced the winners of its annual Through Your Lens underwater photo contest and some incredible shots feature.

Evans Baudin was announced as the overall winner with his shot of a whale shark swimming off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, which appeared to be giving a free ride to around 50 remora fish.

Overall, the magazine judged 2,636 photos – the highest number ever submitted in the contest’s history – in four categories: behaviour, compact camera, maro and wide-angle.

Another equally impressive shot, which won first place in the compact camera category and was taken by Tobias Friedrich, was that of a multi-coloured wunderpus – a species of octopus – sitting on a palm leaf.

Others include a shot of a flamingo sticking its enormous beak into water and a crocodile lurking just below the surface of water in Cuba.

Check a selection of the images out for yourself below.

Evans Baudin was announced as the overall winner of Scuba Diving Magazine’s annual underwater photo contest with his shot of a whale shark swimming off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, which appeared to be giving a free ride to around 50 remora fish. He revealed that he was on an exhibition to document the effects of reduced marine traffic on underwater life due to COVID-19 when he saw the shark. He said the captain of his boat spotted the animal after two hours on the water

This shot of a bright orange fish, which was taken by photographer Lureen Ferretti, received an honourable mention in the competition

This photo of a whitetip shark surrounded by smaller zebra fish was taken in the Red Sea by Martina Andres. She said: ‘As a diver, you will never forget your first big shark. I felt eternally grateful to encounter this beautiful oceanic whitetip shark in the Red Sea. As we neared the very last minutes of our dive, she and her ‘entourage’ slowly circled our group, peacefully looking at every single one of us, before they took off into the blue again’. The image received an honourable mention

Jerry Arriaga took this image of a lizardfish eating a smaller damselfish in Ambon Bay, Indonesia. He said he spotted the lizardfish suddenly dart from a rock perch to capture its smaller prey. The image won second place in the Behaviour category

Marcelo Johan Ogata, took this image of a porcupine fish inside a barrel sponge in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. He said: ‘Have you ever had the feeling that a fish could be laughing at you? The funniest thing about this dive was that it took me ages to realize there was a porcupinefish inside the barrel sponge! I had my eyes glued on the sponge, looking for hairy squat lobsters, and only after a while did I see this camouflaged guy moving away from my camera with a smile on his face!’

This image of a flamingo feeding in the sandy mud off the island of Bonaire, in the Caribbean sea, was taken by Chris Gug. He said one brave flamingo approached his camera lense to begin ‘slurping’ up silt which had landed on it. The photo received an honourable mention

Photographer Enrico Somogyi, took this picture of a lemon goby and juvenile lionfish in Anilao, Philippines. He said the lionfish was staring right at the camera as the goby started to yawn. The photo won third place in the Compact Camera cateogry

This image, of a juvenile wunderpus – a type of octopus – was taken by Tobias Friedrich in Anilao, Philippines. It came first in the Compact Camera category and shows the wunderpus sitting on a palm leaf

This image was taken by Robert Stansfield in Banco Chinchorro, Mexico, in November 2019. It shows the close-up of a nurse shark’s eye which Stansfield took when he was there to photograph garden eels and the shark approached him. The photo won third place in the Macro category

This image of two Pseudanthias reef fish fighting for territory was taken by Franco Tulli and received an honourable mention

This image was taken by Massimo Georgette in Jardines De La Reina, Cuba. It shows a crocodile lurking just below the surface of the water. Georgette said she had to be in the water with the crocodiles for three days. The image received an honourable mention

This image was taken by Enrico Somogyi, in Anilao, Philippines. He said, ‘I tried a slow shutter technique with a flash with snoot and colored flashlights’. The image received an honourable mention