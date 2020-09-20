Images of Audrey Hepburn dressed up for films War And Peace and The Nun’s Story on sale for £6,000  

A selection of rare photographs of Audrey Hepburn taken during two of her major film roles have gone on sale for £6,000.

The legendary British actress was snapped while starring in 1956 epic War and Peace and also The Nun’s Story, which was released three years later.

In the former, which was an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel, she starred as heroine Countess Natasha Rostova.

The collection of 14 photos, which have since passed into the hands of a private collector, are being sold with US based auctioneers Nate D Sanders.

The new photos show the Hollywood beauty in a variety of poses for the film.

One pair show her both face-on and sideways in portrait shots, in others she is seen wearing a bonnet and tiara and in a third the actress is seen being embraced by co-star Henry Fonda.

Hepburn is also pictured dressed in-character in the pre-production shots for The Nun’s Story, in which she played Gabrielle Van Der Mal, an upper-class woman who leaves her privileged existence to become a nun.

They are now being sold as individual photos via US-based auctioneers Nate D Saunders, with minimum bids ranging from £464 ($600) to £774 ($1,000).

It is thought that Hepburn had the photos taken to experiment with different looks for her characters.

In her role in The Nun’s Story, in which her character became known as Sister Luke, Hepburn received her third nomination for an Academy Award.

The film is said to have had a profound effect on her and she later returned to Africa where it was shot to do charity work.

A Nate D Sanders spokesperson said: ‘These rarely seen pre-production photos show different proposed hairstyles for her character so that the decision could be made about which style to use.

‘One can assume she kept hold of them for all those years as she liked them and they reminded her of memories from working on the films.’

Hepburn, who later also starred in Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961) and My Fair Lady (1964), died at the age of 64.

The timed sale ends on September 24.

The British actress, who died in 1993, was said to be so fond of the photos, of which there are 14 in total, that she kept them for the rest of her life.

Born in Belgium in 1929 to a Dutch baroness, Hepburn studied ballet throughout her formative years and had ambitions of becoming a professional dancer.

At the end of the Second World War, Hepburn relocated to London where she was scouted during a performance of Cecil Landeau’s ‘Sauce Piquante’, in 1950.

From there she enjoyed a meteoric rise to the very pinnicle of the film industry.

Just three years later she landed her first leading film role in Roman Holiday and the performance was awarded with a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

The actress, who had roles in 25 films, also devoted much of her time to charity work and philanthropy.