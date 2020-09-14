Immigration issues travel advisory on China, Europe, North America

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a travel advisory to intending visitors to China, Europe and North America from Nigeria to observe the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols as requested by the Chinese and French embassies.

Comptroller-General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, noted that from September 1, 2020, all intending passengers to China were required to obtain COVID-19-negative test certificate before departing Nigeria.

They are also required to take a “Nucleic Acid Test” three days before departure. In a statement issued in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NIS, Sunday James, all Chinese citizens are expected to apply for ‘Green Health Codes’ with ‘HS’ mark.

According to Babandede, other foreign nationals, including Nigerians, are to complete ‘Health Declaration Forms’. His words: “Foreigners to China and Chinese citizens are to submit COVID-19-negative test certificate to the Chinese embassy or consulate in Nigeria for issuance of required clearance for their journey to China. Non-resident Nigerians in Europe and North America are to avoid transiting France pending the restrictions due to COVID-19.”

Transit passengers to Europe and North America through Paris, he added, must endeavour to present a valid Permanent Resident Permit for their final destination and COVID-19-negative test certificate to enable them entry into France.

The statement also noted that as from July 1, 2020, only French nationals and residents were allowed into France, with respect to the ‘note verbale’ from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveying the Travel Advice from the French Embassy in Nigeria. NIS, therefore, advised all China, Europe and North America-bound passengers to abide by the rules to avoid embarrassment.

