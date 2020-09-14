Imo APC crisis: Nlemigbo flays screening committee chair for mischief

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

THE Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Prince Marcillinus Nlemigbo, has described the recent statement credited to the chairman of the APC Screening Committee, Dr. Lawrence Chuku, as misleading.

He described him as a marchant of mischief and confusion, “who in the pursuit of inordinate and material benefits.”

Chuku had said, that his committee, during the discharge of its duties, disqualified six aspirants, among whom was Frank Ibezim. Nlemigbo, while dismissing the said statement as an afterthought and a worthless exercise sponsored by desperate politicians, lamented that Chuku, could become a willing tool in the hands of political desperados at the expense of his hard earned reputation.

The APC chairman, in a statement in Owerri by the Director-General, Imo APC Media Centre, Cajetan Duke, maintained that Chuku acted out of ignorance as his committee has since ceased to exist, having concluded its assignment.

He said: “Chuku’s action smarcks of ignorance, because the lifespan of his committee terminated immediately after the screening exercise, and as such has no more legitimacy to speak on party directives.”

The chairman explained that, prior to the primary, the national caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, through the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, made public the list of 11 screened cleared aspirants for Imo APC.

Nlemigbo queried why it took Chuku more than three days after the primary and 10 days after the screening to come up with his disqualification remix, ostensibly orchestrated after his preferred aspirant could not make it at the primary. He said Chuku lacked the legitimacy and powers to speak on behalf of the party, since he is not the official spokesman of the party.

Nlemigbo noted that Chuku was recruited to disparage the integrity of APC candidate and discredit the process of his emergence, abeit unsuccessfully.

The chairman, while maintaining that Ibezim is the candidate of the party for the Imo North Senatorial District by-election, having emerged victorious at the primary, said APC will win.

He urged the party members and the general public to disregard the purported disqualification story by agent of destabilisation and political gangsters.