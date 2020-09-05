Imo North by-election: Okewulonu emerges PDP Senatorial candidate

PDP and its colour flags

Mr Emmanuel Okewulonu on Saturday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primaries for Imo North Senatorial by-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Imo North Senatorial by-election has been slated for Oct. 31, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Chuba Oramisi, Chairman, PDP National Electoral Committee, while announcing the results, said Okewulonu polled 609 votes, while his closest rival, Mr Patrick Ndubueze, got 27 votes.

He further stated that the total accredited voters were 659, with 23 votes voided and the total valid votes were 636.

He commended Okewulonu for his emergence while also applauding the delegates for their peaceful disposition.

NAN reports that the primaries were monitored by INEC.

Vanguard News