Imo North: Two Candidates Emerge In APC Parallel Primary By-Election

Two candidates have emerged as winners in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election for the Imo North Senatorial District by-election.

The elections conducted by two factions of the party were across the six local government areas and 64 wards, through the direct mode of primaries on Thursday.

The parallel results after the conduct of the exercise produced Ifeanyi Ararume as the winner of one the APC factions scoring 22,944 votes, while Frank Ibezim emerged winner of the other APC faction with 13,637 votes.

Both results were announced by the APC Primary election committee Chairmen, Umar Gana, and Senator Surajudeen Bashir who monitored the parallel exercise.

Meanwhile, some other aspirants out of the 45 cleared by the party to contest in the election alleged illegalities in the entire process.

The primary election conducted is to enable the party to pick its candidates ahead of the October 31 legislative by-elections that will be conducted in some states of the federation.

This follows the death of the Senator who represented the district, Ben Uwajumogu on December 18, 2019.

Uwajumogu occupied the senatorial seat after the Federal High Court ordered a rerun election, defeating the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Athan Achonu.

Mr. Uwajumogu scored 56,076 votes to defeat Senator Achonu who polled 43, 815 votes.