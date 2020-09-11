Imohimi Edgal Unveiled As New Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Boss

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Police Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS), CP Imohimi Edgal, has resumed duties.

Edgal, in a bit to check the excesses of SARS officers, has released special hotlines, where citizens can call to lay complaints about the operatives.

The citizens’ complaint hotlines are: 08121226468, 08081911644 and 09095097307.

Others are: 08055911306 and 08062856290.

According to reports, the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed posted Edgal to the Federal SARS to reposition the outfit with a view of tackling violent crimes across the country.

Edgal was rated high in his breakthroughs in crimes during his time as the Lagos Commissioner of Police.

The impact of Imohimi Edgal while he headed the Lagos Police Command between September 2017 and March 2019 is one that will not be forgotten in a jiffy.

Edgal was a hard fighter who was ready to pursue cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers, ritualists, child molesters, wife abusers and illicit drug dealers to the gate of hell.

He served in the Lagos State Command over the years in different capacities and became the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations during Fatai Owoseni’s era as the Commissioner of Police.

It would be important to note that Edgal was that officer that led a team of crack detectives from the State Command to dismantle an emerging deadly gang of ritualists named Badoo.

The gang, as part of their activities in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, usually crushed their victims with mysterious stones to death at night.

As the activities of Badoo escalated beyond Ikorodu town and its environs to the Lagos metropolis, Edgal’s operational astuteness combined with fearlessness became a serious obstacle to the bloodsuckers.

