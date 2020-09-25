‘Impossible’ IQ quiz is putting even the brainiest minds to the test

Tricky collection of logic, language and maths puzzles will put your lateral thinking to the test – so, can YOU answer them all correctly?
- Playbuzz’s 10-question IQ quiz has been described by creator as ‘mind-bending’
- Terry Stein said the multiple choice test was ‘impossible’ on the US quiz site
- Quizzers can put their minds to the test with word meanings, riddles and maths
By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Published: | Updated:
The creator of a challenging 10-question IQ quiz claims the test is ‘impossible’ and most people will struggle to get just six correct answers.
Playbuzz, a US-based quizzing website, shared the multiple choice challenge which was defined as ‘mind-bending’ by creator Terry Stein.
The difficult questions test keen quizzers grasp of word meanings and their ability to spot the odd one out.
Also included in the challenging competition are complex riddles and even some mathematics questions.
Put your quizzing skills to the test with this ‘impossible’ 10-question challenge which includes complex riddles, mathematics and spotting the odd one out
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
ANSWERS
1. Valiant
2. Light
3. Water
4. Weighty
5. Toronto
6. Calendar
7. 36
8. 0.05
9. 64
10. 26
Advertisement
Comments