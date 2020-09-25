Impostors behind Anambra APC letter to Buhari, says Ngige

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige has described the authors of a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by some All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Anambra State as mischievous.

The minister, who dismissed the letter to the President, described its writers as impostors who are neither members of the party in the wards, much less in the local government.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by his Media Office reads: “They are free-wheeling, wheeler-dealers, hirelings and Trojan horses. They are gatecrashers, perennial ‘cross-carpeters’, bread and butter politicians who, unable to displace the original members of APC in access to patronage, and already one leg back in PDP, will be pleased to cause disaffection in the APC.

“There is no reason genuine members in the state would feel marginalised or excluded in opportunities offered by the party. The board appointments referred to, as part of their grouse, were equitably distributed to members of the party in 2016 before the ‘Mfecane’; yes, before the wanderers and rolling stones from the PDP surged into the APC.

“It is on record that the APC liaised with a committee set up in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) where the stakeholders of the party from Anambra fully participated in the allotment of board appointments. There were no complaints because the act was performed before the Mfecane.

“Indeed, we make bold to state that the APC is a sky that is large enough for every bird of the air to fly and as wide as the deep blue sea for every member to freely swim.

“Senator Ngige does not and has never discriminated between the founding members and other members who joined after the APC came to power in 2015. He sees every member as one and united in achieving the larger party goals.”