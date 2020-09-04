In Belarus, Torture Allegations Dog Lukashenko as He Tries to Hold On to Power

MOSCOW—Alexander Cherevach, a software engineer in Belarus, said he was returning from work when police stopped him on the street in Minsk and accused him of participating in mass demonstrations against the country’s authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr. Cherevach, 26, said that when he wouldn’t unlock his computer and phone, the officers shoved him into a van and punched and kicked him before threatening to rape him with a baton.

Beatings during three days in detention left Mr. Cherevach with a concussion, a fractured lumbar vertebra, a bruised kidney and hematomas across his body, according to medical reports reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. He was hospitalized for six days.

“I haven’t processed it all yet, but of course I’m afraid,” said Mr. Cherevach, who spoke by phone from the Belarusian capital.

Human-rights groups, political analysts and opposition activists say that during Mr. Lukashenko’s more than two decades as head of state, security forces have used arbitrary detentions, beatings and torture against those viewed as a threat to his power.