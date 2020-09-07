Indonesia reports 2,880 new Coronavirus cases, 105 deaths

Indonesia reported 2,880 new coronavirus infections and 105 more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, data issued by the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
It was the lowest rise in daily infections in six days and
brought the Southeast Asian country’s total cases to 196,989, while fatalities rose to 8,130.
