INEC declares Obaseki winner of Edo governorship election

Godwin Obaseki of People’s Democratic Party has been declared the winner of the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.

Obaseki polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP candidate won with a difference of 84,336 over APC’s Ize-Iyamu. Obaseki won 13 of 18 local governments in Edo State while Ize-Iyamu won in five local governments.

Below are the results by local government:

Igueben LG: APC 5199, PDP 7870

Oredo LG: APC 18,365, PDP 43,498

Esan North East LG: APC 6,556, PDP 13,579

Esan West LG: APC 7,189, PDP 17,434

Etsako West LG: APC 26,140, PDP 17,959

Esan Central LG: APC 6,719, PDP 10,694

Ikpoba Okha LG: APC 18,218, PDP 41,030

Egor LG: APC 10,202, PDP 27,621

Uhunmwonde LG: APC 5,972, PDP 10,022

Owan East LG: APC 19,295, PDP 14,762

Owan West LG: APC 11,193, PDP 11,485

Ovia North East LG: APC 9,907, PDP 16,987

Esan South-East LG: APC 9,237, PDP 10,563

Akoko Edo LG: APC 22,963, PDP 20,101

Etsako East LG: APC 17,011, PDP 10,668

Etsako Central LG: APC 8,358, PDP 7,478

Orhionmwon LG: APC 10,458, PDP 13,445

Ovia South West LG: APC 10,636, PDP 12,659

