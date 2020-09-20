INEC declares Obaseki winner of Edo governorship election

Godwin Obaseki of People’s Democratic Party has been declared the winner of the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.
Obaseki polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The PDP candidate won with a difference of 84,336 over APC’s Ize-Iyamu. Obaseki won 13 of 18 local governments in Edo State while Ize-Iyamu won in five local governments.
Below are the results by local government:
Igueben LG: APC 5199, PDP 7870
Oredo LG: APC 18,365, PDP 43,498
Esan North East LG: APC 6,556, PDP 13,579
Esan West LG: APC 7,189, PDP 17,434
Etsako West LG: APC 26,140, PDP 17,959
Esan Central LG: APC 6,719, PDP 10,694
Ikpoba Okha LG: APC 18,218, PDP 41,030
Egor LG: APC 10,202, PDP 27,621
Uhunmwonde LG: APC 5,972, PDP 10,022
Owan East LG: APC 19,295, PDP 14,762
Owan West LG: APC 11,193, PDP 11,485
Ovia North East LG: APC 9,907, PDP 16,987
Esan South-East LG: APC 9,237, PDP 10,563
Akoko Edo LG: APC 22,963, PDP 20,101
Etsako East LG: APC 17,011, PDP 10,668
Etsako Central LG: APC 8,358, PDP 7,478
Orhionmwon LG: APC 10,458, PDP 13,445
Ovia South West LG: APC 10,636, PDP 12,659
Comments