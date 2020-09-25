Injury Rules Out Brazil’s Jesus From World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil’s forward Gabriel Jesus (R) and Nigeria’s defender Jamilu Collins during the international friendly football match at the National Stadium in Singapore on October 13, 2019. Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been replaced in Brazil’s squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers by Hertha Berlin’s uncapped attacker Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Friday.

Jesus, 23, who scored in his club’s domestic win over Wolves earlier this week, will be unavailable for the matches against Bolivia on October 9 and at Peru four days later.

“On Wednesday, the English team contacted Brazil’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, to tell him about an injury detected after the game against Wolverhampton, on Monday, in the Premier League,” the CBF said.

The CBF did not disclose further details of Jesus’ issue or for how long he would be sidelined.

Coach Tite has called up Hertha’s 21-year-old Cunha, who featured for his country’s under-23s in Olympic Games qualifying, for the first time.

AFP