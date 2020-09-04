Insecurity: Arewa forum backs calls for sack of Service Chiefs

By Frank Abuja

Arewa Professional Forum (APF) has renewed the call for the sack of the country’s security Chiefs by many Nigerians following rise in the spate of insecurity.

The northern group based its decision on the high rate of insecurity in almost every parts of the country.

The group, in a statement, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the Service Chiefs to quit the Centre stage of the nation’s security management, stating that they have exhausted energies, ideas and capacities.

In the release signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Ibrahim Nasir at the end of the group’s third annual meeting in Kaduna, the forum insisted that the Service Chiefs can no longer turn around the country’s security challenge for better.

The group appealed to Buhari to see reasons with majority of Nigerians who are of the view that the nation’s top security heads be relinquished of their positions and fresh hands and ideas injected for positive results in the security maintenance.

The forum reminded the president that in democracy, the voice of the majority prevails, noting the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly that he (Buhari) replaces the Services chiefs was the view of majority of Nigerians given that the parliament is a representation of the people.

The organisation while insisting that the president listens to what it called “the voice of the people” by reorganising the security architecture of the country, said: “The time has come when the entire country expects new ideas, philosophy and method in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“We strongly believe that a time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategise to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country.

“Allowing the service chiefs to continue in their positions given the worsening security problems in the country was not in the best interest of anyone.

“Our president was elected by Nigerians and the same Nigerians have spoken through their representatives in the National Assembly. Our president should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs, who have since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do.”

Noting that the “president’s idea about insecurity has proved inadequate to deal with the threat to our lives and property”, the APF charged him to “urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.”