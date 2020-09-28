Insecurity: PDP condemns attack on Borno governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on the convoy of the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, by insurgents during which at least15 security operatives attached to the governor were killed.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, Sunday, the party said the repeated attack on the governor and the rising wave of terrorist attacks reinforce the necessity of rejigging the nation’s security apparatchik.

The party said the incident corroborated Mr Zulum’s insistence that the security architecture in the North-East axis is being compromised.

Mr Zulum’s convoy was attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in an evening ambush in the Monguno-Maiduguri axis.

The attacks came barely 48 hours after the group ambushed the governor’s convoy along Cross Kauwa-Baga road in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the attack on Mr Zulum’s convoy, describing it as an orchestrated sabotage against the long-planned return of displaced persons to their local communities.

However, there had been earlier attacks on Mr Zulum’s convoy. On July 29, Boko Haram operatives had attacked his convoy near the town of Baga.

“Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation.

“The PDP restates our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his Service Chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

“Our party commiserates with Governor Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred.”

The PDP also saluted the troops fighting in the fronts and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert in this trying time.

Related