Insecurity: Security operatives deployed to construction sites in Taraba

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba said military and police operatives had been deployed to construction sites in the southern part of the state to provide security.

Ishaku disclosed this while inspecting road construction sites in Tsokundi and Chanchangi villages in Wukari and Takum local government areas of the state.

He explained that the road projects awarded in 2017 had to be abandoned because of the high level of insecurity in the area.

He said that two graders belonging to the construction company were burnt, while threats to the lives of construction workers had slowed down the pace of work at the sites.

The governor disclosed that the road projects were critical to the lives of the people of the area.

“With the deployment of security operatives, work has resumed and steady progress is being made,” he said.

He commended the WE Construction Firm handling the projects for doing a good job.

Ishaku urged the people of the area to embrace peace to enable the government to provide them with the dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Works, Mr Irmiya Hammajulde, said 33. 8 per cent of the 30 kilometre road from Wukari to Tsokundi had been completed.

Hammajulde assured that with the restoration of peace and increased presence of security in the area, the project would be delivered before the end of 2021.

