Internet Governance: Pantami, Danbatta target digital tech for national development

By Juliet Umeh

Key players in Nigeria’s information and communications technology, ICT, are gathering to discuss how to entrench digital technology and how to use it to achieve national development.

The discussion will practically commence at the 2020 virtual Nigeria Internet Governance Forum, vNIGF.

The two-day event will x-ray the importance of digital technologies in fostering inclusive national development.

Besides all other dignitaries in the ICT ecosystem who will do justice to the discussion, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta among others in government will add strong voices.

Theme: of the discussion is “Achieving Inclusive Digital Economic Development in the Post-COVID19 Era.”

Import of theme:

COVID 19 pandemic has exposed the critical importance of digital technologies in fostering inclusive national development and this has necessitated the thematic focus of the conference.

Nigeria Internet Governance Forum Multi-stakeholder Advisory Group, NIGF-MAG, the body organising the event, said it is even expecting that outcome of the event will chart the way forward, for Nigeria’s internet users as a community and the body as a group.

The group noted that the theme of this year’s event amplifies its focus of making both the business and policy communities, understand not only the importance of shaping a resilient Internet for societal sustainability but also understand the effect and impact of COVID-19 on individual and corporate lives and activities.

