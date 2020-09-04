Int’l flights: British Airways, Middle East Airlines to fly into Lagos Saturday

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Barring any hitch, British Airways and Middle East Airlines will on Saturday operate scheduled international flights into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) Captain Hamisu Yadudu disclosed this on Friday while conducting the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and the State Commissioner of Health , Prof Akin Abayomi round facilities at the departure and arrival halls preparatory for flights.

Yadudu said the airport was ready for the start of international flights as personnel and facilities were already set for flight operations.

Speaking in an interview, the Lagos Deputy Governor said from all that the entourage had seen, it was clear that the flights will run unencumbered assuring that facilities and necessary protocols were already put in place.

He urged passengers and other airport users by abide by the health and safety protocols already put in place to ensure seamless travel for both arriving and departing passengers.

Hamzat said the state government considers aviation as a key component in the economic development of the state, hence its commitment to partner the airport authority to bring about the best facility in the world.

He spoke of plans by the State Government to ensure it gives necessary support in meeting the request sought by FAAN concerning the Mechanic Village along the Oshodi /Airport Road.

He said the state government will continue to partner with the airport authority to make the Lagos Airport a world class facility.

The deputy governor was conducted round facilities at the departure hall from the screening point through boarding gates where officials of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) were on hand at their duty posts through arrival where stamp in procedures are out for arriving passengers.

Part of ramp up efforts to nip in the bud any narcotic activities, officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were on ground with their sniffer dogs parading the departure and arrival wings of the Lagos Airport Terminal.

Scores of cleaners were busy sanitizing the boarding gates of the terminals, which have not been used for scheduled flights for about 170 days.

Sources hinted that the airlines scheduled to fly on Saturday would have been three, save for Delta Airlines, which rescheduled for a later date.

When The Nation visited the terminal building activities appears to be coming back to life as many car operators expressed delight over the return of flights.

They positioned their vehicles at the terminal zero car park at airport awaiting passengers’ return on Saturday.

Besides, preparation by car hire operators, a few duty free shops at the terminal were also making arrangements to open for business.

Speaking in an interview, the Regional Manager, MMIA , Mrs. Victoria Shin – Abah said the necessary protocols for resumption of flights have been put in place including floor marking for the departure hall to achieve physical and social distancing.

She also spoke of others measures including disinfecting of passenger luggage before entering the terminal.