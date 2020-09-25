INVESTIGATION: Kickbacks for Referrals: Faces behind the labs colluding with doctors to defraud patients

Afriglobal MedicareThe parent company of Afriglobal Medicare Limited, Nagode Industries Limited is one of the market leaders in the trading and distribution of chemical raw materials in Nigeria. Other companies affiliated to Afriglobal Medicare are Afriglobal Commodities Limited, Afriglobal Logistics Limited and Advance Medisystems Limited.

Maneesh Garg is the CEO of the group which started as a family business for more than 30 years. He is a University of Oxford and Northwestern University-trained economist. Mr Garg is a public speaker who is known for making references to his personal experience and challenges as a healthcare entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Echolab



Echolab is a subsidiary of integrated Diagnostics Holding (IDH) which also has operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan. The company has over 452 branches in these countries. IDH paid $25 million in 2017 to acquire the majority stake in Echo-Scan, as the laboratory was formerly known.

The Chairman of IDH is a British peer named Anthony Tudor St John. St John, a hereditary member of the British House of Lords since 1999, was educated at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and The London School of Economics where he received a Master of Law degree. He is an expert in African affairs, deregulation, and information technology.

In 2012, the Independent newspaper in the UK reported that St John was among members of UK parliament who failed to declare their financial and non-financial dealings as required by law.

The newspaper found that in November 2011, he joined the “special advisory board” of Mooter Media, an Australian digital media firm but failed to declare it on the register. He also failed to declare he was an adviser to the technology marketing agency Mcdonald Butler Associates.

He argued that the positions were without salaries and said he had asked Mcdonald Butler Associate to remove his name from its website.

Hend El Sherbini, the CEO of IDH, is a professor of Clinical Pathologist at the Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University, Egypt. She also has a PhD in Immunology from Cairo University and an MBA from London Business School. According to a Forbes article, she grew the IDH from a small diagnostic business founded by her mother into a $668 million enterprise.

Vedic Lifecare:



Benedict Okpala, one of the owners of Vedic Lifecare Hospital, is a University of Lagos-trained physician. He is a former board member of the Federal Psychiatric Hospital Calabar Member, Policy Drafting National Health Insurance Scheme. He is also a fellow of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (FAGP) and Distinguished Medical Practitioner of Nigeria (DMP).

In 2010, he was awarded the Pontificial Honours of Pope Benedict XVI for his contributions to the Catholic Church and the state.

Vcare



The owner of Vcare, Sanjay Mathur, was an oil and gas professional and held several executive positions in oil and gas firms in India and Nigeria before setting up his diagnostic firm.