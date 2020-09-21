Investors seek safe haven in top tier banks

By Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

Three of Nigeria’s top tier banks accounted for nearly one-third of total transactions at the stock market as investors appeared to be locking into leading commercial banks with controlling market shares in major customer segments.

Trading data provided by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the weekend indicated that Nigeria’s oldest bank, FBN Holdings Plc; Nigeria’s largest financial institution by market capitalisation, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and leading retail commercial bank, Access Bank Plc were the three most-sought-after at the stock market, in terms of volume and value of activities.

The three banks recorded a turnover of 353.05 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each worth N4.02 billion in 3,095 deals, representing 31 per cent and 31.7 per cent of the aggregate turnover volume and value for the week.

Total turnover at the NSE closed weekend at 1.14 billion shares worth N12.69 billion in 17,109 deals compared with a total of 1.23 billion shares valued at N10.84 billion traded in 19,529 deals two weeks ago.

With the three most active banks, the financial services sector led the activity chart with 870.30 million shares valued at N7.86 billion in 9,427 deals; representing 76.4 per cent and 61.95 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The industrial goods sector staged a distant second with 62.69 million shares worth N1.16 billion in 1,557 deals while the information and communication technology sector placed third with a turnover of 50.86 million shares worth N2.55 billion in 619 deals.

Also traded during the week were 143,690 units of Exchange Traded Products valued at N1.25 billion traded in 19 deals compared with a total of 54,457 units valued at N283.94 million traded in 18 deals two weeks ago.

In the debt market, a total of 18,803 bond units valued at N19.581 million were traded in eight deals compared with a total of 7,125 units valued at N7.76 million traded in 15 deals penultimate week.

Nigeria’s top five banks distributed interim cash dividends to shareholders last week, sustaining a tradition of twice-a-year dividend payment. Many analysts said the interim dividend payment stimulated investors’ confidence in the banking stocks. Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank paid interim dividend per share of 30 kobo each. Access Bank paid 25 kobo per share while United Bank for Africa and Stanbic IBTC Holdings paid 17 kobo and 40 kobo respectively.

Most analysts remained cautious about the outlook for the Nigerian investment market with investment advisory usually centered on investing in stocks with strong fundamentals.

Analysts at Cordros Securities at the weekend said the absence of a positive catalyst, and the uninspiring macro story, make imperatives careful stock selection, urging “investors to trade cautiously in the short term”.

“However, we expect the market might benefit over the longer term on compelling valuations and as investors seek alpha-yielding opportunities in the face of negative real returns in the fixed income market,” Cordros Securities stated.

Analysts at Afrinvest Securities said investors might continue to take profit in the days ahead, a subtle advisory on stock selection and entry prices.

Analysts said Nigerian macroeconomic outlook may remain compressed overtime, with rising inflation and government falling short of its revenue targets and expenditures.

“Looking ahead, higher food prices remain the major pressure point on domestic consumer prices as well as weather challenges and insecurity. Also, we anticipate additional pressures from the recent hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs,” Afrinvest Securities stated.

Cordros Securities pointed out that dwindling revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect the Federal Government’s fiscal operations. Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s monthly economic report for May 2020 showed that the government recorded a total deficit of N561.71 billion, 209.8 per cent above N181.27 billion deficit benchmark for the month. Analysts attributed the shortfall to the combined effect of the 60 per cent fall in revenue and increased government expenditure to support the economy during the pandemic.

“With oil prices still relatively low and economic activities still below pre-pandemic levels, we expect the weak revenue profile to continue to pressure the FG’s ability to fund its operations, further elevating the government’s borrowing requirements,” Cordros Securities stated.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices at the NSE indicated average price depreciation of 0.08 per cent last week, with the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) closing weekend at 25,572.57 points. Supplementary listing of shares by Stanbic IBTC Holdings however lifted market capitalisation by 0.10 per cent to N13.365 trillion.